The Houston Rockets (6-6) are favored (-5.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

Space City Home Network and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 116 - Grizzlies 104

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 5.5)

Rockets (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-11.2)

Rockets (-11.2) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.9

The Rockets (9-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 75% of the time, 36.5% more often than the Grizzlies (5-8-0) this year.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents do it more often (46.2% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (33.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Grizzlies are 1-5, while the Rockets are 2-0 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, the Grizzlies are the third-worst squad in the NBA (108.7 points per game). Defensively, they are 19th (114.2 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Memphis is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.2 per game). It is 25th in rebounds conceded (45.7 per game).

The Grizzlies are 22nd in the NBA in assists (24.8 per game) in 2023-24.

Memphis is 16th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.8) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.5).

The Grizzlies are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (14.1 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.1%).

