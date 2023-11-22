The Nashville Predators (7-10) square off against the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Predators took down the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in their last game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 while totaling 32 total goals (eight power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.5%). They have conceded 34 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will secure the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Flames Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Predators 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-110)

Predators (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators (7-10 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Nashville has four points (2-3-0) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Predators scored just one goal, they lost.

Nashville has lost all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Predators are 7-3-0 in the 10 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 14 points).

In the six games when Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered four points after finishing 2-4-0.

When it has outshot opponents, Nashville is 5-6-0 (10 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-4-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 20th 3.06 Goals Scored 2.89 22nd 21st 3.35 Goals Allowed 3.33 20th 20th 30.5 Shots 32.6 7th 10th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.3 9th 14th 20% Power Play % 14.04% 26th 30th 71.43% Penalty Kill % 86.21% 6th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Predators vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.