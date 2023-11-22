Memphis vs. Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Memphis Tigers (3-0) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total is set at 157.5 in the matchup.
Memphis vs. Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Memphis
|-1.5
|157.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games last season went over this contest's total of 157.5 points 11 times.
- Memphis' contests last season had an average of 151.1 points, 6.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Memphis went 17-14-0 ATS last season.
- Memphis put together a 20-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87% of those games).
- The Tigers had a 20-3 record last year (winning 87% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, Memphis' implied win probability is 55.6%.
Memphis vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 157.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 157.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Memphis
|11
|35.5%
|79.4
|152.8
|71.8
|141.4
|146.1
|Michigan
|7
|25%
|73.4
|152.8
|69.6
|141.4
|141.1
Additional Memphis Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 79.4 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines gave up.
- Memphis went 10-9 against the spread and 17-5 overall last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Memphis vs. Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Memphis
|17-14-0
|12-12
|16-15-0
|Michigan
|15-13-0
|5-6
|16-12-0
Memphis vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Memphis
|Michigan
|13-2
|Home Record
|13-4
|7-5
|Away Record
|3-8
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.6
|82.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
