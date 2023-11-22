Wednesday's contest at Imperial Arena has the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) going head to head against the Memphis Tigers (3-0) at 5:00 PM ET on November 22. Our computer prediction projects a 84-77 victory for Michigan.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Memphis vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 84, Memphis 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-7.2)

Michigan (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.8

Memphis Performance Insights

Memphis was the 21st-best squad in the country in points scored (79.4 per game) and 233rd in points allowed (71.8) last year.

At 32.2 rebounds per game and 31.6 rebounds allowed, the Tigers were 147th and 206th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Memphis was 28th in the nation in assists (15.6 per game) last year.

The Tigers made 6.1 3-pointers per game and shot 35.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 310th and 108th, respectively, in the country.

Memphis was 277th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8.0 per game) and 31st in 3-point percentage defensively (30.8%) last season.

Memphis attempted 29.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 70.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.4% of Memphis' buckets were 3-pointers, and 78.6% were 2-pointers.

