How to Watch Memphis vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 47.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Memphis had a 19-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines ranked 52nd.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines allowed.
- Memphis had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Memphis put up 2.1 fewer points per game (79.9) than when playing on the road (82).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 78.3.
- When playing at home, Memphis averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jackson State
|W 94-77
|FedExForum
|11/10/2023
|@ Missouri
|W 70-55
|Mizzou Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-75
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.