The Memphis Tigers (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers made 47.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Memphis had a 19-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Tigers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines ranked 52nd.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines allowed.

Memphis had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Memphis put up 2.1 fewer points per game (79.9) than when playing on the road (82).

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 78.3.

When playing at home, Memphis averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule