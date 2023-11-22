The Memphis Tigers (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers made 47.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Memphis had a 19-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines ranked 52nd.
  • Last year, the Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines allowed.
  • Memphis had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Memphis put up 2.1 fewer points per game (79.9) than when playing on the road (82).
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 78.3.
  • When playing at home, Memphis averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jackson State W 94-77 FedExForum
11/10/2023 @ Missouri W 70-55 Mizzou Arena
11/17/2023 Alabama State W 92-75 FedExForum
11/22/2023 Michigan - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

