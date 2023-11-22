The Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. included, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 102-100 loss versus the Celtics, Jackson had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Jackson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-111)

Over 19.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+114)

Over 6.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Rockets gave up 118.6 points per contest last season, 28th in the NBA.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 41.5 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets were 24th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.1 per game.

The Rockets conceded 14.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, worst in the league in that category.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 26 18 7 2 0 2 2 3/22/2023 35 37 10 2 1 2 1 3/1/2023 29 17 4 0 2 5 0

