The Houston Rockets (6-6) will look to continue a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) on November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 45.4% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Rockets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 11th.

The Grizzlies score an average of 108.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 107 the Rockets allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 107 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are scoring fewer points at home (106.8 per game) than on the road (110.3). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (113.5) than on the road (114.9).

In 2023-24 Memphis is conceding 1.4 fewer points per game at home (113.5) than away (114.9).

This year the Grizzlies are averaging fewer assists at home (23 per game) than away (26.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries