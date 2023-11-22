Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Player Preview vs. the Celtics - November 22
Giannis Antetokounmpo plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this article, we look at Antetokounmpo's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
- Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-125)
Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Celtics were fourth in the league last season, allowing 111.4 points per contest.
- The Celtics gave up 44 rebounds on average last season, 18th in the NBA.
- The Celtics were the second-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.1.
- Looking at three-point defense, the Celtics were ranked fifth in the NBA last year, conceding 11.6 makes per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/30/2023
|25
|24
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/14/2023
|46
|36
|13
|9
|1
|2
|0
|12/25/2022
|35
|27
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
