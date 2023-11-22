The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 141.5 for the matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -8.5 141.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State played eight games last season that had more than 141.5 combined points scored.

The Buccaneers had a 138.1-point average over/under in their outings last year, 3.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 12-15-0 last season.

Last season, East Tennessee State won four out of the 14 games, or 28.6%, in which it was the underdog.

The Buccaneers were 1-4 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +320 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buccaneers have a 23.8% chance to win.

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 16 51.6% 71.8 140.9 68.7 137.7 136.2 East Tennessee State 8 29.6% 69.1 140.9 69.0 137.7 140.2

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers' 69.1 points per game last year were only 0.4 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up.

East Tennessee State put together an 8-3 ATS record and a 10-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 16-15-0 2-4 18-13-0 East Tennessee State 12-15-0 2-3 9-18-0

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State East Tennessee State 13-3 Home Record 7-9 7-9 Away Record 4-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

