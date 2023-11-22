The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) will face the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Wolstein Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Game Information

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 69.1 247th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 69.0 141st 126th 32.5 Rebounds 32.3 144th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 346th 5.1 3pt Made 6.3 288th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.2 249th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.4 235th

