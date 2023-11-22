The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cleveland State vs. East Tennessee State matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-7.5) 141.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-7.5) 141.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends (2022-23)

East Tennessee State won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Buccaneers covered the spread twice last season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Cleveland State put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 31 times last season.

