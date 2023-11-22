The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers shot 45.3% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.4% the Vikings' opponents shot last season.

East Tennessee State put together an 11-11 straight up record in games it shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Buccaneers were the 144th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vikings finished 19th.

The Buccaneers averaged just 0.4 more points per game last year (69.1) than the Vikings gave up (68.7).

East Tennessee State put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 68.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, East Tennessee State scored 69.8 points per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (68).

At home, the Buccaneers gave up 67.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 69.8.

Beyond the arc, East Tennessee State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%) last season. But it drained the same number of triples at home as on the road (6.5 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule