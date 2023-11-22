The Stanford Cardinal (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Belmont Bruins (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

Belmont vs. Stanford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinal scored an average of 76.1 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 67.1 the Bruins gave up to opponents.
  • Stanford had a 27-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
  • Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Bruins averaged were 13.4 more points than the Cardinal gave up (58.2).
  • When Belmont scored more than 58.2 points last season, it went 20-5.
  • The Bruins made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 12.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).
  • The Cardinal's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Georgia W 76-50 Curb Event Center
11/15/2023 Wichita State W 75-67 Curb Event Center
11/19/2023 Mississippi State L 63-62 Curb Event Center
11/22/2023 Stanford - Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/3/2023 Middle Tennessee - Curb Event Center

