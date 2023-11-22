How to Watch the Belmont vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Belmont Bruins (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
Belmont vs. Stanford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinal scored an average of 76.1 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 67.1 the Bruins gave up to opponents.
- Stanford had a 27-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
- Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Bruins averaged were 13.4 more points than the Cardinal gave up (58.2).
- When Belmont scored more than 58.2 points last season, it went 20-5.
- The Bruins made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 12.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).
- The Cardinal's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Georgia
|W 76-50
|Curb Event Center
|11/15/2023
|Wichita State
|W 75-67
|Curb Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 63-62
|Curb Event Center
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/3/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Curb Event Center
