The Stanford Cardinal (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Belmont Bruins (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Belmont vs. Stanford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinal scored an average of 76.1 points per game last year, 9.0 more points than the 67.1 the Bruins gave up to opponents.

Stanford had a 27-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Bruins averaged were 13.4 more points than the Cardinal gave up (58.2).

When Belmont scored more than 58.2 points last season, it went 20-5.

The Bruins made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 12.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).

The Cardinal's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

