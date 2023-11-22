The Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) will play the Austin Peay Governors (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Demarcus Sharp: 15.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dez White: 12.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dezi Jones: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Daniel Loos: 3.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank
295th 67.2 Points Scored 78.4 133rd
107th 65.6 Points Allowed 80.2 326th
219th 32.8 Rebounds 38.4 59th
131st 10.2 Off. Rebounds 12.0 46th
108th 8.4 3pt Made 11.4 9th
263rd 11.6 Assists 17.2 50th
57th 9.8 Turnovers 14.6 317th

