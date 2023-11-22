Wednesday's contest between the Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) and Austin Peay Governors (2-3) squaring off at JSerra Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sacramento State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacramento State 69, Austin Peay 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: Sacramento State (-0.3)

Sacramento State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 136.7

Austin Peay is 1-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Sacramento State's 0-4-0 ATS record. The Governors have a 0-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hornets have a record of 3-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors average 67.2 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing (107th in college basketball). They have a +8 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The 32.8 rebounds per game Austin Peay averages rank 219th in the country. Its opponents record 33.6 per contest.

Austin Peay connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc (117th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game while shooting 25.7%.

The Governors' 89.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 252nd in college basketball, and the 87.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 174th in college basketball.

Austin Peay has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (57th in college basketball play), 3.2 fewer than the 13.0 it forces on average (157th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.