The Austin Peay Governors (2-3) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Austin Peay (-1.5) with total of 131.5
Austin Peay Moneyline: -130
Sacramento State Moneyline: +105

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends

Austin Peay has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, none of the Governors games have hit the over.

Sacramento State has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, three out of the Hornets' four games with an over/under have hit the over.

