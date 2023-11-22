The Austin Peay Governors (2-3) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

Austin Peay Stats Insights

This season, the Governors have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

The Governors are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets sit at 55th.

The Governors score 13.0 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Hornets give up (80.2).

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Austin Peay put up 10.8 more points per game (71.7) than it did away from home (60.9).

Defensively the Governors played better in home games last season, ceding 67.0 points per game, compared to 78.4 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Austin Peay fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.3 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 28.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

