How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Austin Peay Governors (2-3) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- This season, the Governors have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- The Governors are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets sit at 55th.
- The Governors score 13.0 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Hornets give up (80.2).
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Austin Peay put up 10.8 more points per game (71.7) than it did away from home (60.9).
- Defensively the Governors played better in home games last season, ceding 67.0 points per game, compared to 78.4 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Austin Peay fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.3 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 28.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Fisk
|W 79-52
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 71-63
|Don Haskins Center
|11/20/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 66-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
