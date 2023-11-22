Wednesday's game features the Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) and the Austin Peay Governors (1-3) squaring off at Wolstein Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 68-67 win for Cleveland State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Governors are coming off of a 53-47 loss to Butler in their last outing on Saturday.

Austin Peay vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Austin Peay vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 68, Austin Peay 67

Austin Peay Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Governors averaged 59.5 points per game last season (289th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per contest (20th in college basketball). They had a +93 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

In conference action, Austin Peay put up more points (61.9 per game) than it did overall (59.5) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Governors scored 4.3 more points per game at home (62.8) than on the road (58.5).

At home, Austin Peay gave up 52.8 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 59.2.

