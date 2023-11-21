Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Wilson County, Tennessee today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
STEM Prep Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Creek High School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.