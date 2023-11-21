Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) host the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are 3.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Volunteers, winners of four straight. The point total for the matchup is 134.5.

Tennessee vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -3.5 134.5

Volunteers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee combined with its opponent to score more than 134.5 points in eight of 34 games last season.

The average over/under for Volunteers outings last year was 128.6, 5.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Volunteers covered the spread 17 times in 36 games last season.

Last season, Tennessee was the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Volunteers entered four games last season as the underdog by +140 or more and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Volunteers, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.

Tennessee vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 18 60% 72.7 143.5 62.7 120.6 137.1 Tennessee 8 23.5% 70.8 143.5 57.9 120.6 133.3

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Volunteers scored 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers gave up to opponents (62.7).

When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Tennessee went 15-9 against the spread and 20-6 overall.

Tennessee vs. Purdue Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 10-14 14-16-0 Tennessee 17-17-0 1-0 14-20-0

Tennessee vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Tennessee 14-2 Home Record 14-2 8-3 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

