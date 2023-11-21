The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Tennessee went 15-4 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Volunteers put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.

Tennessee put together a 20-6 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).

The Volunteers conceded fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than away (63.7) last season.

Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule