Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Smith County, Tennessee today, we've got the information.
Smith County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trousdale County High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Carthage, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
