Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Shelby County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Melrose High School at North Panola High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Sardis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland Preparatory School at Fayette Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Somerville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.