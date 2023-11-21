Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sevier County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardin Valley Academy at Sevier County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seymour High School at Claiborne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: New Tazewell, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.