Montgomery County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brentwood Academy at Rossview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheatham County Central High School at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunters Lane High School at Northeast High School