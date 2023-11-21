Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Monroe County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
