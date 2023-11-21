Tuesday's contest that pits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) against the UAB Blazers (2-2) at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, UAB 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-9.7)

Middle Tennessee (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

At 70.1 points scored per game and 67.8 points conceded last season, Middle Tennessee was 210th in college basketball offensively and 105th defensively.

The Blue Raiders grabbed 30.6 rebounds per game and gave up 28.2 boards last year, ranking 251st and 30th, respectively, in the nation.

Middle Tennessee was 333rd in the nation in assists (10.8 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Blue Raiders were 229th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.9) last season. They were 199th in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

Middle Tennessee was 82nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 288th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.5%) last year.

Middle Tennessee attempted 35.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 26.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 64.4% of its shots, with 73.4% of its makes coming from there.

