How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) play the UAB Blazers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Blazers allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- In games Middle Tennessee shot higher than 41.2% from the field, it went 14-10 overall.
- The Blue Raiders were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.
- Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Blue Raiders averaged were just 0.2 fewer points than the Blazers allowed (70.3).
- Middle Tennessee had an 11-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.1.
- When playing at home, Middle Tennessee made 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (34.5%).
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|SFA
|W 67-62
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 66-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|Milligan
|W 88-62
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/21/2023
|UAB
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|UIC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
