Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Knox County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austin-East High School at Gibbs High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardin Valley Academy at Sevier County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian Academy at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maryville Christian School at Concord Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.