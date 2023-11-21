Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Greene County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Greene High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Huntsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.