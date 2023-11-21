Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 21
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
STEM Prep Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hume-Fogg Magnet High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McGavock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at Maplewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunters Lane High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Nashville Magnet High School at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Academy at University School of Nashville
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
