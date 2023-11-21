Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cheatham County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hume-Fogg Magnet High School at Sycamore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Pleasant View, TN

Pleasant View, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheatham County Central High School at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pleasant View Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Pleasant View, TN

Pleasant View, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Harpeth High School