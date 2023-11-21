Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheatham County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cheatham County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hume-Fogg Magnet High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheatham County Central High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pleasant View Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.