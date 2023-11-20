Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Wilson County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watertown High School at F.C. Boyd Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: McMinnville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
