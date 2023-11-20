High school basketball is happening today in Williamson County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Centennial High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Creek High School at Franklin Classical School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20

4:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20

6:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20

6:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11

4A - Region 6 - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20

7:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Ground Academy at Donelson Christian Academy