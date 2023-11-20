Monday's contest at Memorial Gymnasium has the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) going head to head against the Alabama State Hornets (0-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-57 win as our model heavily favors Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are coming off of a 77-74 win over Western Kentucky in their last outing on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 83, Alabama State 57

Other SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Commodores were outscored by 3.5 points per game last season (posting 67.6 points per game, 132nd in college basketball, while allowing 71.1 per outing, 318th in college basketball) and had a -108 scoring differential.

Vanderbilt put up 66.1 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 1.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (67.6).

The Commodores posted 68.9 points per game last season at home, which was 3.2 more points than they averaged on the road (65.7).

Defensively Vanderbilt was better at home last year, allowing 67.1 points per game, compared to 75.4 when playing on the road.

