Monday's game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) taking on the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 2:30 PM (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Tennessee by a score of 76-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Syracuse 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Syracuse

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-4.6)

Tennessee (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Performance Insights

Tennessee posted 70.8 points per game last year (195th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well defensively, giving up just 57.9 points per game (third-best).

The Volunteers ranked 23rd-best in college basketball by grabbing 35.4 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 34th in college basketball (28.4 allowed per contest).

Tennessee was one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it collected 16.7 per game (ninth-best in college basketball).

The Volunteers committed 11.2 turnovers per game (113th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.9 turnovers per contest (50th-ranked).

The Volunteers sank 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 32.8% shooting percentage (254th-ranked) from downtown.

When it came to defending three-pointers, things were clicking for Tennessee, who allowed 5.8 three-pointers per game (23rd-best in college basketball) and a 26.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc (best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Tennessee took 59.9% two-pointers (accounting for 69.6% of the team's baskets) and 40.1% three-pointers (30.4%).

