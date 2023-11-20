The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Syracuse Orange (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Orange allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Tennessee had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Orange ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 23rd.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Volunteers averaged were only 2.1 fewer points than the Orange gave up (72.9).

When Tennessee totaled more than 72.9 points last season, it went 14-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee posted 76.7 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Volunteers ceded 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than away from home (63.7).

Tennessee made 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule