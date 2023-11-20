The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Syracuse Orange (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Orange allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Tennessee had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Orange ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 23rd.
  • Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Volunteers averaged were only 2.1 fewer points than the Orange gave up (72.9).
  • When Tennessee totaled more than 72.9 points last season, it went 14-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee posted 76.7 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Volunteers ceded 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than away from home (63.7).
  • Tennessee made 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in road games.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Tennessee Tech W 80-42 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

