How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Syracuse Orange (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Orange allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Tennessee had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Orange ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Volunteers finished 23rd.
- Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Volunteers averaged were only 2.1 fewer points than the Orange gave up (72.9).
- When Tennessee totaled more than 72.9 points last season, it went 14-1.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee posted 76.7 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Volunteers ceded 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than away from home (63.7).
- Tennessee made 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in road games.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 80-42
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
