Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Sumner County, Tennessee today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty Creek High School at Franklin Classical School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
