Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Sevier County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The King's Academy at Destin High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.