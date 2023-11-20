Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Avalanche on November 20, 2023
Player prop betting options for Cale Makar, Filip Forsberg and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Nashville Predators matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Forsberg drives the offense for Nashville with 19 points (1.2 per game), with seven goals and 12 assists in 16 games (playing 19:16 per game).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan O'Reilly has racked up 15 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has eight goals and seven assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Makar is one of Colorado's top contributors (24 total points), having amassed four goals and 20 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Mikko Rantanen has picked up 23 points (1.4 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
