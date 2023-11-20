Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Davidson County, Tennessee is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsboro High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knowledge Academy at Antioch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Road Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at Whites Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Whites Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.