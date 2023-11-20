Can we count on Colton Sissons finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

Sissons has scored in four of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Sissons has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 21.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:37 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:44 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:16 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:05 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

