Can we anticipate Cole Smith scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has a goal in two of 16 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Smith has no points on the power play.
  • Smith averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 13:12 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:57 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:49 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.