Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheatham County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Cheatham County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant View Christian School at Foundation Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pleasant View Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Creek High School at Cheatham County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Ashland City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
