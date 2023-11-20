Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Blount County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berean Christian School at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.