The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) and the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at JSerra Pavilion on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Governors Betting Records & Stats

Last year 13 of Austin Peay's games hit the over.

The Governors beat the spread 11 times in 31 games last year.

Tarleton State covered more often than Austin Peay last season, tallying an ATS record of 13-15-0, compared to the 11-15-0 record of the Governors.

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 71.9 138.6 67.9 140.2 136.1 Austin Peay 66.7 138.6 72.3 140.2 136.5

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors scored an average of 66.7 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Texans allowed.

When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, Austin Peay went 8-4 against the spread and 7-8 overall.

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 13-15-0 12-16-0 Austin Peay 11-15-0 13-13-0

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tarleton State Austin Peay 12-2 Home Record 7-8 2-12 Away Record 1-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 63.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

