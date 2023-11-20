The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) face the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Texans allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Last season, Austin Peay had a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Texans ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Governors ranked 195th.

The Governors scored an average of 66.7 points per game last year, just 1.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Texans gave up to opponents.

Austin Peay put together a 7-8 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 60.9 on the road.

The Governors allowed 67 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Austin Peay drained fewer triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.1%) than at home (36.1%) too.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule