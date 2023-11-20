How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) face the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Texans allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Last season, Austin Peay had a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Texans ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Governors ranked 195th.
- The Governors scored an average of 66.7 points per game last year, just 1.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Texans gave up to opponents.
- Austin Peay put together a 7-8 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 60.9 on the road.
- The Governors allowed 67 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Austin Peay drained fewer triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.1%) than at home (36.1%) too.
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 67-45
|EagleBank Arena
|11/14/2023
|Fisk
|W 79-52
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 71-63
|Don Haskins Center
|11/20/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
