The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UT Martin Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Prairie View A&M (11-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, three% more often than UT Martin (11-17-0) last year.

UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 80.5 148.3 75.4 144 149.6 Prairie View A&M 67.8 148.3 68.6 144 136.7

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

Last year, the Skyhawks averaged 11.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Panthers gave up (68.6).

UT Martin had an 8-11 record against the spread and a 16-8 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.

UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 11-17-0 17-11-0 Prairie View A&M 11-15-0 11-15-0

UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Martin Prairie View A&M 14-2 Home Record 9-3 4-11 Away Record 4-14 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 88.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

