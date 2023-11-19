Entering this week's action, the Tennessee Titans (3-6) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) on Sunday, November 19 at TIAA Bank Field, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

Their last time out, the Titans lost 20-6 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars head into the matchup after losing 34-3 to the San Francisco 49ers in their last outing on November 12.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Treylon Burks WR Concussion Out Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Questionable Mike Brown S Ankle Full Participation In Practice Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Out Luke Gifford LB Shin Questionable Denico Autry DL NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Andre Dillard OT Concussion Out Anthony Kendall CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Eric Garror DB Neck Full Participation In Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zay Jones WR Knee Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Out Roy Robertson-Harris DL Ankle Questionable Anton Harrison OT Back Questionable Parker Washington WR Knee Questionable

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Titans Season Insights

With 291.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Titans rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 19th, giving up 338 total yards per game.

The Titans have not been getting things done on offense, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 17.1 points per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 20 points per contest (10th-ranked).

With 185.2 passing yards per game on offense, the Titans rank 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, giving up 227.4 passing yards per game.

In terms of rushing, Tennessee ranks 16th in the NFL on offense (106.4 rushing yards per game) and 16th on defense (110.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Titans have a -3 turnover margin this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-6.5)

Jaguars (-6.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-300), Titans (+240)

Jaguars (-300), Titans (+240) Total: 40 points

