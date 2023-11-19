Sunday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) and the Troy Trojans (0-2) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 91-62 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Volunteers won their last matchup 84-74 against Memphis on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Troy Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 91, Troy 62

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers put up 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) last season while giving up 65.9 per contest (222nd in college basketball). They had a +412 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

With 76.5 points per game in SEC matchups, Tennessee averaged 0.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (77.1 PPG).

The Volunteers averaged 79.4 points per game at home last year. In road games, they averaged 76.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, Tennessee gave up 9.7 fewer points per game (61.7) than in road games (71.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.